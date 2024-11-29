Ex-FDP SG Bichiock declares himself chairman, kicks out Changson Chang

A group of politicians from the Federal Democratic Party (FDP) have declared former Secretary General Changkuoth Bichiok their leader and expelled Chairman Gabriel Changson, who had previously dismissed him from the party this month.



Mr. Bichiok, flanked by comrades during a press conference at the party’s main office in Atla-bara, declared himself the interim chairperson saying Changson’s decision to expel him is intolerable.

Bichiok said the entire FDP leadership and members were astounded by Changson’s decision to fire him the leadership role and kick him out of the party.

“The entire leadership and members of the FDP were surprised on 4th November 2024 by a statement issued and signed by Gabriel Changson, the former chairperson of FDP titled immediate expulsion of Honorable Changkuoth Bichiok,” he said.

“The statement did neither referred to any specific articles in the party constitution that Bichiok is accused of violating nor to any meeting on any level of the party that discussed the so-called violation.”

According to him, no party that is founded on democracy can tolerate the unilateral action of its chairperson to dismiss its members including senior party leaders.

He said the party, through two third of its leadership council, has voted to expel its chairperson Hon. Changson.

“The former chairperson took a personal decision where nobody has agreed with him all of us were part of the leadership and the decision that is taken we are not part of it. No party that respects itself can tolerate if a chairperson can just come out in the morning to dismiss.”

“Therefore, what Hon. Changson did is considered to be null and void and that’s why I would like to bring it to your attention that FDP is in crisis and reached to the extent of expelling the chairperson Hon. Changson as per some background.”

When contacted, the group of Gabriel Changson Chang was not immediately available for comment.

Hon. Bichiok was once a prominent figure in the FDP and headed the Specialized Committee on Finance and Planning, where he played a key role in finance-related parliamentary matters until Speaker Jemma Nunu removed him from the role in September 2024.

He was then dismissed by his former boss Gabriel Changson over allegations of insubordination and gross misconduct – charges he has since denied. A week later, President Kiir revoked Bichiok’s appointment to the national parliament and named Tut Gatkek Tut in his place.

FDP accused Bichiok of harassing and intimidating fellow party members, according to a press statement dated November 3 and seen by Eye Radio.

FDP’s spokesperson Wazir Michael Liah said the alleged behavior of Bichiok created an atmosphere of tension and discomfort within the party.

In response, Changkuoth Bichiok said the FDP leadership has no right to dismiss him from the party and accused Changson of authoritarian leadership and not listening to other members’ ideas.

