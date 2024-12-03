Tumaini Initiative to ‘reinforce women’s 35% quota, youth inclusion’ in leadership

The women’s representative to the Kenya-led South Sudan peace process said the Tumaini Initiative should reinforce youth inclusion and 35 percent women representation in the government.

According to mediators, the talks between the unity government and hold-out groups are expected to resume in Nairobi on Wednesday, December 4.

Nagomoro Bridget said the 35 percent quota for women, which is enshrined in the revitalized peace agreement, is being violated by parties.

Ms. Bridget argues that the Tumaini Initiative has discussed the matter and agreed to adhere to the percentage.

She further criticized the removal of Western Bahr el Ghazal governor Sarah Cleto and the appointment of a male successor.

“Tumaini is the voice of voiceless, about the youth representation in the government and across the country, and women in particular. The R-ARCSS’ the 35 percent is very much honored and respected,” she said in a discussion hosted by Eye Radio in Nairobi.

“However, we have a question and a challenge, it is not respected when people are being appointed, therefore, Tumaini will ensure it is respected.”

“Just to mention, governors forum is going on in Juba now, all are men, the only woman who was Sarah, you men decided to remove her away and replace with a man, is fair for the country, no.”

Ms. Bridget said the transitional government must respect women representation by replacing a relieved female official with another female.

“We are supposed to remove a woman and replace her with a woman, or add two more women to Sarah, three women would be governors amidst the men. Can we look into this 35 percent and implement it practically in South Sudan.”

Eye Radio has since resumed coverage of the Tumaini Initiative and dispatched two journalists to Nairobi to initiate live discussion and update on the talks.

The youth representative to Tumaini Initiative, Patrick Godi urges the public to follow the process closely and share their inputs on Eye Radio.

“I just want to invite all the South Sudanese to keep engaged and follow the Tumaini process very closely. We are very lucky to have the Eye Radio here with us, so they will be covering live from Nairobi.”

“Ask your questions, make your contributions and that is how we can make sure the process is inclusive and is consistent with your aspirations as people of South Sudan, so keep following the Eye Radio.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter