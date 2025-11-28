28th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   Family confirms arrest of Al-Watan editor-in-chief in Juba

Family confirms arrest of Al-Watan editor-in-chief in Juba

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Michael Rial Christopher, the Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan Arabic Newspaper - credit | Michael Christopher Facebook

A family member has confirmed to Eye Radio that Michael Christopher, the Editor-in-Chief of the Arabic daily Al-Watan, was arrested by security personnel on Wednesday evening for reasons that remain unclear.

According to his brother, Daniel Dhuar Christopher, the journalist was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. at the Buluk or Hai Thoura area of Juba.

He said the officers approached calmly and informed Michael that he was under arrest, despite offering no explanation for the action.

“They just came and told him he is under arrest, but they did not explain the details,” Daniel told Eye Radio. He did not resist. He went with them, and he is still being detained there.”

Daniel believes his brother is being held at a National Security Service detention facility located along the riverside. He said the family has not been allowed to see him.

“Up to now, we have not heard any new details or updates about his situation, he said. “We are waiting to hear what they will tell us after the investigation. They said only after that will the family be told whether we can visit him.”

South Sudanese law grants detainees certain basic rights, including the requirement that any person arrested by either the police or security services be brought before a court within 24 hours.

Authorities have not yet issued any official communication regarding the reasons behind the journalist’s arrest.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams 1

Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

Published November 23, 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony 2

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Published November 22, 2025

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked 3

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked

Published November 24, 2025

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives 4

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives

Published November 21, 2025

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead 5

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead

Published November 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family confirms arrest of Al-Watan editor-in-chief in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Guinea-Bissau President flees to Senegal following military coup

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria state to reject violence

Published 4 hours ago

Archbishop Justin Badi honored with Pan African leadership award

Published 5 hours ago

13-year-old Beyoncé Emmy appeals to gov’t on children’s challenges

Published 5 hours ago

Minister Ateny pledges to ease mobile, internet burdens

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.