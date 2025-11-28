Family confirms arrest of Al-Watan editor-in-chief in Juba

A family member has confirmed to Eye Radio that Michael Christopher, the Editor-in-Chief of the Arabic daily Al-Watan, was arrested by security personnel on Wednesday evening for reasons that remain unclear.

According to his brother, Daniel Dhuar Christopher, the journalist was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. at the Buluk or Hai Thoura area of Juba.

He said the officers approached calmly and informed Michael that he was under arrest, despite offering no explanation for the action.

“They just came and told him he is under arrest, but they did not explain the details,” Daniel told Eye Radio. “He did not resist. He went with them, and he is still being detained there.”

Daniel believes his brother is being held at a National Security Service detention facility located along the riverside. He said the family has not been allowed to see him.

“Up to now, we have not heard any new details or updates about his situation,” he said. “We are waiting to hear what they will tell us after the investigation. They said only after that will the family be told whether we can visit him.”

South Sudanese law grants detainees certain basic rights, including the requirement that any person arrested by either the police or security services be brought before a court within 24 hours.

Authorities have not yet issued any official communication regarding the reasons behind the journalist’s arrest.

