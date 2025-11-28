Mental health inclusion key to ending GBV, experts say amidst 16 Days of Activism.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – As South Sudan marks the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), civil society leaders are expanding the focus beyond physical harm, urging the public to recognize and integrate individuals living with mental health challenges.

Speaking during a panel discussion in Juba yesterday, Advocate Martin Kuwori, Executive Director of the Agency for Humanitarian Assistance Development (AHAD), called for an immediate end to the stigmatization of persons with mental incapacitation.

The discussion, titled “Mental Health – The Basis of a Functioning Society,” was organized by ResPect and supported by GIZ, German Cooperation, and the European Union at the Scenius Hub.

Advocate Kuwori emphasized that promoting an inclusive society is crucial, arguing that all citizens deserve a rightful place to live without prejudice.

“People should avoid stigmatizing or labeling people with some level of mental incapacitation, but rather promote an inclusive society where everybody has a rightful space to live,” Kuwori stated.

He identified various deep-seated factors contributing to the nation’s mental health burden, including the long period of civil war, displacement, poverty, and chronic illness.

“We should look at ourselves as people who are born in the same country, people who see themselves as one people, without stigmatization or labeling of a particular society. We should focus on mitigating the situation,” Kuwori urged the audience.

Representing the Central Equatoria State Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Wani Laku Kojok highlighted the government’s limited support services.

Mr. Wani confirmed that the Ministry offers counselling services and works with partner organizations for client referrals related to mental health issues.

Kojok shifted his focus to the connection between societal pressure, mental health, and gender violence, strongly urging men to actively create a safe environment for women.

“We have to create a clear environment for our women, especially when she is pregnant,” Kojok said. “We, men, need to make sure that my child, when it is going to be born, is born a healthy child.”

He stressed that a peaceful home is foundational to a peaceful society.

“When we are traumatizing a woman at home, it means home will not be a place where we live, but home is a place of peace, harmony, and then from here it will go to neighbors. Let us work together with our government and our partners to be agents of change in our society.”

Experts note that mental health issues in South Sudan are complexly linked to a combination of physical, cultural, and economic factors.

The overall consensus from the panel was a unified call for policymakers and communities to address mental health as a core prerequisite for the nation’s stability and development.