UNMISS Head: No International funding for South Sudan elections without political will

The Head of UN Mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, said the international community will not provide any financial support for the country’s upcoming elections unless leaders demonstrate a genuine political will to implement its electoral program.



Haysom made this statement on Wednesday, Feb. 19, during the opening of Leadership Forum on Completing the Political Transition in Juba, attended by parties to the peace agreement and election institutions such as the Political Parties Council, National Constitution Review Commission, and National Elections Commission.

Addressing concerns over the delay in the electoral process, Haysom emphasized that despite arguments attributing the delay to a lack of international funding, no financial support would be forthcoming unless South Sudan’s leaders take concrete steps to demonstrate their commitment.

“There are many who argue that the failure up to now can be attributed to the failure of the international community to provide funds and resources for the elections,” Haysom said.

“Well, I have to make it absolutely clear there is not one penny that is coming for these elections if the South Sudanese don’t indicate the political will to implement this electoral program.”

He further stressed that the international community cannot want elections and democracy more than South Sudan’s leaders, highlighting that people will be closely watching the steps taken by South Sudan to exit the transition process, which has already been significantly delayed.

Haysom also warned that if deadlines set out in the electoral legislation are not met, the country may face yet another extension of the elections.

However, he pointed out that this would be the final extension, as the people of South Sudan have made it clear that they no longer want delays.

“If we follow all of the deadlines set out in the legislation there will be no elections, there will be a need for another extension and let’s be clear, we all know there can be no further extension,” Haysom stated.

“The people of South Sudan have been very clear about this. The last extension has been given, and we must now make progress. There is sufficient time to make that progress but only if steps are deliberately taken and implemented.”

The three-day Leadership Forum on Completing the Political Transition serves as a critical platform to discuss the next steps for South Sudan’s ongoing transition, with key topics including security sector transformation, advancing the permanent constitution-making process, and preparing for the elections.

The Forum is being organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in partnership with the International IDEA, African Union, IGAD, RJMEC, and CTSAMVM.

