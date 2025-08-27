Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

The National Legislative Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the government to address the deteriorating living conditions of veterans of the liberation struggle and post-independence war victims..

The motion, moved by Hon. Michael Tot Ruot, is concerned about the suffering of war veterans, widows, orphans, and wounded heroes who fought for South Sudan’s independence but have been left without pensions or resettlement benefits.

Hon. Tot said many veterans have died without receiving retirement packages, despite their sacrifices during the long war of liberation.

He described the neglect as “saddening” and urged the government to establish a Veteran Liberation Struggle Fund to provide financial support and ensure dignity for freedom fighters.

The MP also called for reforms to pension schemes for both civil servants and organized forces, urging amendments to the South Sudan Pension Act 2012 and the adoption of a comprehensive pension law, in line with regional practices.

According to him, the government should also allocate land to veterans in all states and administrative areas as part of permanent settlement benefits for them and their families.

After a deliberation, the August House resolved to summon the Ministers of Public Service, Defence, Interior, and National Security, along with pension fund managers, to explain the current status of pension schemes and challenges facing their implementation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, endorsed the motion, saying the welfare of veterans remains a national priority that needs the presence of all the relevant institutions.