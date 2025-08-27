27th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 22 minutes ago

National Parliament | Photo by Obaj Okuj | 04-06-2024

The National Legislative Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the government to address the deteriorating living conditions of veterans of the liberation struggle and post-independence war victims..

The motion, moved by Hon. Michael Tot Ruot, is concerned about the suffering of war veterans, widows, orphans, and wounded heroes who fought for South Sudan’s independence but have been left without pensions or resettlement benefits.

Hon. Tot said many veterans have died without receiving retirement packages, despite their sacrifices during the long war of liberation.

He described the neglect as “saddening” and urged the government to establish a Veteran Liberation Struggle Fund to provide financial support and ensure dignity for freedom fighters.

The MP also called for reforms to pension schemes for both civil servants and organized forces, urging amendments to the South Sudan Pension Act 2012 and the adoption of a comprehensive pension law, in line with regional practices.

According to him, the government should also allocate land to veterans in all states and administrative areas as part of permanent settlement benefits for them and their families.

After a deliberation, the August House resolved to summon the Ministers of Public Service, Defence, Interior, and National Security, along with pension fund managers, to explain the current status of pension schemes and challenges facing their implementation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, endorsed the motion, saying the welfare of veterans remains a national priority that needs the presence of all the relevant institutions.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 1

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 2

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 3

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source 4

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published August 21, 2025

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools 5

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published August 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

Published 22 minutes ago

Ex-E’Guinea anti-corruption chief with over 400 sextapes faces 18-year jail term

Published 34 minutes ago

South Sudan and Ethiopia revive key economic agreements

Published 1 hour ago

VP Bol Mel, Presidential Envoy Adut Salva discuss Special Programs

Published 1 hour ago

Floods devastate Ayod County, displacing residents and destroying crops

Published 2 hours ago

Raja County launches road rehabilitation project

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.