29th July 2024
Army spokesperson urges calm amid heavy deployment in Juba

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

Army spokesperson –Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang during Eye Radio's dawn show June 15, 2021/Eye Radio

The spokesperson of South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) has called on the public to remain calm, clarifying that security is being beefed up ahead of a public holiday after the streets of Juba saw heavy deployment of security forces.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said the deployment of troops across the main roads and the outlets of the city are in preparation for the celebration of Martyrs Day.

The army spokesperson said the troops buildup is meant to ensure that citizens celebrate the holiday in peace.

“You know tomorrow will be Martyrs day, is a big holiday where we get opportunity to celebrate our fallen heroes and heroines,” Lul underscored.

“I am very sure they are paving up security so that we start celebrating tomorrow in a very peaceful environment. Yes, we are preparing for celebration of our martyrs day tomorrow, what do you expect us do as the security organs?”

“We have to deploy to ensure security and protection of our people tomorrow and it should start today.”

Martyrs day is commemorated on July 30th every year to mourn the death of those who lost their lives in the war for independence, including Dr. John Garang, who the country’s founding father, who died in a plane crush in 2005.

  

