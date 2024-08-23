Gunmen kill 20-year-old man in Ladu Payam, Juba

The Chief of Ladu Payam in Juba County says a 20-year-old man was shot dead by gunmen in the area on Tuesday.

Charles Laku Wani said the deceased identified as Samuel Gore was shot with eight bullets when he was looking for wood to build a room in Molubur Boma.

Charles adds that the late was first shot in the leg from far, then in the head from a nearby distance.

Chief Laku spoke to Eye Radio after the burial of the late Samuel Gore in Ladu Payam today.

“The death of Samuel Gore happened on the 20th at 11 am in Molubur and in that village, the land grabbers chased all the locals and most of them went to the Island,” stated Chief Laku.

“The 20-year-old came from the Island to the village to look for woods to build a room on the Island where they were displaced by the rain, when he reached their area he met with the land grabbers,” he said.

“The land grabbers first shot him in the leg then in the head, he was shot 8 bullets.”

A Lawmaker representing Ladu Payam in Central Equatoria State Parliament Edward Dian says there is a need for the national ministry of housing and the state government to address the issue of population diversity and land grabbing.

“When there is a Population diversity suppose the national ministry of housing and the state government sit down and come up with a housing plan to accept an increasing number of the people,” he said.

For her part, the women representative in Ladu Payam Racheal Joseph appeals to the government to intervene and address the issue of land grabbing in Jebel Ladu.

She laments that the area is losing its locals.

“We are wondering if we are not South Sudanese or what? we took documents to the national government,” said Racheal.

“We are with the government but why is the government not looking at us as citizens because there is no government without the people?

“We appeal to the government to look into the issue of Jebel Ladu we cannot lose a person every day.”

