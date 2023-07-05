Student dies after being hit by stray bullet during Juba land eviction

A secondary student died hours after he was hit by a stray bullet during a land eviction shootout near the national parliament in Juba, the Police spokesperson has said.

Major General Daniel Justin says the student was hit in the upper left side of his chest and was among four people injured during the confrontation on Tuesday, July 4.

A social media user who appeared to be a relative has identified the victim as Deng Makhon.

He says the student succumbed to the bullet wound at around 11:00 PM last night after he underwent surgery in a hospital.

“The situation is stable, as the demolition has been completed, but one of the injured people died yesterday,” said Police Spokesperson, Daniel Justin.

“He died after he underwent surgery because he was hit in the upper left side of his chest. This is what happened.”

“The deceased is a student who was hit by a stray bullet. He is a passer-by and he was in his twenties of age,” he said.

The police spokesperson said security personnel are still searching for the person who started shooting at the forces implementing the Nakasongola church eviction order.

According to Daniel Justin, the police have identified the fugitive, but he did not disclose his name.

However, he said the suspect still at large will be brought to justice as soon as he is arrested.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter