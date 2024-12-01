EAC leaders commit to fast-tracking political federation, regional integration

The East African Community leaders agreed to accelerate the creation of the Political Federation, the final stage of EAC integration at the 24th EAC Heads of State Summit on Saturday.

This move builds on an agreement made in 1963 by the founding fathers of the EAC, including President Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya), Dr. Apollo Milton Obote (Uganda), and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), although progress had stalled due to lack of follow-up.

The leaders gathered in Arusha, Tanzania, during the EAC’s 25th Anniversary celebration, acknowledged that the vision of a united East Africa had been hindered by colonial borders.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni emphasized that the region’s historical trade connections were severed by colonial powers, turning East Africa into a “disconnected trade area.”

He added that the formation of the federation in 1963 could have prevented conflicts like those in Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, and Rwanda.

“Kenya, Obote, and Nyerere took the bold step to form the East African Federation in 1963… but some actors let us down,” President Museveni remarked.

He also noted that the federation’s formation could have prevented conflicts and bolstered the region’s stability.

President William Ruto of Kenya reinforced the importance of regional integration, pointing out that a 2010 survey showed strong public support for the political federation.

He also praised the EAC’s progress in trade, with intra-regional trade at its highest in Africa, standing between 25-28%.

Ruto called for continued peace and security as essential for investment and economic growth.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his country’s eagerness to join the EAC, highlighting Somalia’s thriving business sector and its investment potential in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy, thanks to its long coastline.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen the EAC’s Customs Union and Common Market protocols to boost intra-regional trade, which remains relatively low.

The summit emphasized the need for continued national consultations on the EAC Political Confederation, with several member states already moving forward in drafting the constitution.

The event saw participation from Burundian Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, EAC Secretary General Hon. Veronica Nduva, and other dignitaries.