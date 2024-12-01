1st December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   EAC leaders commit to fast-tracking political federation, regional integration

EAC leaders commit to fast-tracking political federation, regional integration

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Some of East African leaders during 24th EAC Heads of State Summit in Arusha Tanzania on November 30, 2024 - Credit: EAC

The East African Community leaders agreed to accelerate the creation of the Political Federation, the final stage of EAC integration at the 24th EAC Heads of State Summit on Saturday.

This move builds on an agreement made in 1963 by the founding fathers of the EAC, including President Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya), Dr. Apollo Milton Obote (Uganda), and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), although progress had stalled due to lack of follow-up.

The leaders gathered in Arusha, Tanzania, during the EAC’s 25th Anniversary celebration, acknowledged that the vision of a united East Africa had been hindered by colonial borders.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni emphasized that the region’s historical trade connections were severed by colonial powers, turning East Africa into a “disconnected trade area.”

He added that the formation of the federation in 1963 could have prevented conflicts like those in Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, and Rwanda.

“Kenya, Obote, and Nyerere took the bold step to form the East African Federation in 1963… but some actors let us down,” President Museveni remarked.

He also noted that the federation’s formation could have prevented conflicts and bolstered the region’s stability.

President William Ruto of Kenya reinforced the importance of regional integration, pointing out that a 2010 survey showed strong public support for the political federation.

He also praised the EAC’s progress in trade, with intra-regional trade at its highest in Africa, standing between 25-28%.

Ruto called for continued peace and security as essential for investment and economic growth.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his country’s eagerness to join the EAC, highlighting Somalia’s thriving business sector and its investment potential in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy, thanks to its long coastline.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen the EAC’s Customs Union and Common Market protocols to boost intra-regional trade, which remains relatively low.

The summit emphasized the need for continued national consultations on the EAC Political Confederation, with several member states already moving forward in drafting the constitution.

The event saw participation from Burundian Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, EAC Secretary General Hon. Veronica Nduva, and other dignitaries.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 2

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 3

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

CES governor decries land grabbing, cattle influx in farmlands 5

CES governor decries land grabbing, cattle influx in farmlands

Published November 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan given until June 2025 to complete EAC confederation consultations

Published 59 mins ago

EAC leaders commit to fast-tracking political federation, regional integration

Published 2 hours ago

Tanzania powers all 14,000 villages, President Samia highlights energy progress at Summit

Published 2 hours ago

Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to South Sudan’s peace, announces conclusion soon

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir returns from Arusha after passing EAC mantle to Kenya’s Ruto

Published 7 hours ago

University of Juba adjourns 26th graduation event to Feb 2025

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.