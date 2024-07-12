Commissioner Fozia warns youth against interference at Lui Hospital

Authorities in Mundri East have advised youth not to interfere with the management of Lui Hospital following the takeover by a local organization.



Commissioner Margret Fozia has urged local youth not to disrupt the efforts of local organizations concerning employment at Lui Hospital.

The youths of Lui Payam stated in their letter that they oppose SPEDP operating solely as an emergency service provider at Lui Hospital, advocating instead for comprehensive service provision to the communities.

They noted that SPEDP, taking over from CUAMM as part of localization efforts, plans to hire only 73 out of the previous 141 staff at Lui Hospital, while they argue for all former staff members to be retained.

This development follows reports that SPEDP has removed departments such as the eye clinic, TB, sleeping sickness, OPD, and vital sign departments from Lui Hospital.

CUAMM concluded its service delivery in Greater Mundri on June 30, 2024, with SPEDP assuming operations from July 1, 2024.

The commissioner of Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State, cautioned the youth against their grievances, clarifying that SPEDP is currently in the process of setting up offices and has not yet commenced any recruitment activities.

“My message to the people of Mundri East and specifically the inciters of problems. Let them know that this organization has only stayed for nine days. Now in Mundri East eight days in Mundri East and only eight days, you don’t expect big things to happen,” said Commissioner Fozia.

“This is the process of transition. This is a process of handover. This is the final whereby these doctors are settling in and everybody even those working there have not been given contracts,” she said.

“All these things are transitions and talking about so the people should wait to see and some of these are talking about localization when people are talking about that, let’s give chance.”

Support for Peace Education and Development Programme-SPEDP replaced CUAMM in Lui Hospital.

