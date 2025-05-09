9th May 2025
Dr Lomuro urges peace bodies to end mixed messages, says deal is alive

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 21 mins ago

Cabinet Minister Dr. martin Elia Lomuro. (File photo).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro has urged institutions created under the 2018 peace agreement — including the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) — to avoid making statements that undermine the legitimacy or ongoing implementation of the accord.

Addressing stakeholders during a press briefing on the status of the peace process, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro reaffirmed that the revitalized peace agreement remains in force. He emphasized that it continues to serve as the foundation for South Sudan’s path toward stability.

Dr. Lomuro, who also serves as the Secretary General of the High-Level Standing Committee overseeing the implementation of the agreement, stressed that the accord is actively being implemented and should not be undermined by contradictory statements.

“We have agreed on the plan of action that was contained in the strategic response of the government, which was issued on the 26th of April, 2025,” he said. “We will now continue with the implementation expeditiously as outlined in that plan.”

Dr. Lomuro emphasized that the High-Level Standing Committee, speaking on behalf of the signatories to the peace agreement, remains committed to moving forward with the remaining tasks.

“We call on all the institutions of the agreement, including the R-JMEC, to note with respect that the High-Level Standing Committee,” Dr Lomuro stated.

“On behalf of the parties signatory to the agreement, we urge them to cease making statements that contradict. The fact that the agreement is alive, active, and all of us are moving together as part of the agreement,” he stressed.

He further urged R-JMEC and other stakeholders to align their messaging with the progress being made, adding, “We call on all the institutions of the agreement… to cease from making statements that contradict the fact that the agreement is alive, active, and that all of us are moving together.”

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over delays in key provisions of the peace accord, including constitutional reforms, security arrangements, and election preparations.

Dr. Lomuro was flanked by representatives from other signatory parties, including Hon. Stephen Par Kuol and Hon. Michael Ayuen, who also expressed their respective parties’ commitment to the roadmap.

9th May 2025

