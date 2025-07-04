Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, has clarified that the recent house arrest and detention of certain peace party leaders do not impact the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Lomuro, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on the Implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, emphasizes a clear distinction between the two matters.

Speaking after the ad-hoc committee briefed the IGAD Executive Secretary on Wednesday, Dr. Lomuro stated that the people of South Sudan seek stability and an end to transitional and multi-party power-sharing governments, which he believes compromise national stability.

Dr. Lomuro reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding elections within the next 18 months.

He expressed satisfaction that IGAD’s Executive Secretary understood the crucial difference between ongoing legal processes involving detained colleagues and the peace agreement’s implementation.

Dr. Lomuro confirmed, “We have committed ourselves to engage with IGAD and all regional and international bodies to make sure that in the 18 months to come, we can take our country for elections, and hopefully we have stability, so that the people of South Sudan can rest from transitional governments and multi-party power-sharing government in a way confuses, and indeed compromises the stability of the country.”

