4th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro speaks to the media in Juba. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, has clarified that the recent house arrest and detention of certain peace party leaders do not impact the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Lomuro, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on the Implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, emphasizes a clear distinction between the two matters.

Speaking after the ad-hoc committee briefed the IGAD Executive Secretary on Wednesday, Dr. Lomuro stated that the people of South Sudan seek stability and an end to transitional and multi-party power-sharing governments, which he believes compromise national stability.

Dr. Lomuro reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding elections within the next 18 months.

He expressed satisfaction that IGAD’s Executive Secretary understood the crucial difference between ongoing legal processes involving detained colleagues and the peace agreement’s implementation.

Dr. Lomuro confirmed, “We have committed ourselves to engage with IGAD and all regional and international bodies to make sure that in the 18 months to come, we can take our country for elections, and hopefully we have stability, so that the people of South Sudan can rest from transitional governments and multi-party power-sharing government in a way confuses, and indeed compromises the stability of the country.”

Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 2

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful 3

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Published June 28, 2025

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners 4

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published June 29, 2025

Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo 5

Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo

Published June 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police dismiss rumors of alleged extrajudicial killings in Gumba assault case

Published 5 hours ago

MSF reaches Ulang Friday, months after facility destruction

Published 6 hours ago

“Bride of Liberation”: Rebecca Okwaci recalls struggle’s hardships

Published 6 hours ago

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published 6 hours ago

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published 6 hours ago

SSRA suspends Juba city zoning, taxpayer registration

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.