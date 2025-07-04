“Bride of Liberation”: Rebecca Okwaci recalls struggle’s hardships

As South Sudan prepares to celebrate 14 years of independence, senior SPLM figure Rebecca Joshua Okwaci has reflected on the personal sacrifices she made during the liberation struggle.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown show on Thursday, July 3, Okwaci, who served as Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services and later Minister of Roads and Bridges, recalled the painful decision to leave her young marriage and career behind to join the bush.

“I was only 27 years old,” she said. “So being young is not for fun, but it’s for action. And that is how I joined the liberation. It was a sacrifice.”

Having recently graduated and newly married, Okwaci said her decision to join the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement came at great personal cost.

Despite still wearing decorations from her wedding, she set aside a future full of promise to answer the call of her country.

“In the liberation, you are not going to stay there as a family,” she said. “All of us were separated. Everybody was on their assignment. And we’re given all separate assignments.”

The veteran politician, often referred to as “The bride of liberation” due to joining the movement as a newlywed, described the emotional toll of being apart from her husband, as well as the hardships faced by many women in the bush.

“It was not easy, even emotionally,” she added. “This is for a young family.”

Okwaci said that unity and commitment among leaders and supporters helped them endure the toughest days of the liberation war, even during moments of famine and poor health.

“It was a complete kind of difficult time, but the most important bit is how we were sticking to the liberation,” she said.

She remembered the famine of 1988, which hit Bahr el Ghazal hard, and the lack of medical care that claimed many lives, particularly among women during childbirth.

“You can’t imagine the effect of it on our people and our country,” she said.

Despite the pain and struggles, Okwaci said she is proud of the role she played in securing South Sudan’s independence.

“I personally feel so proud and so happy with myself. But I give thanks to God and say, I’m happy that I experienced the revolution.”

South Sudan will mark 14 years since it gained independence on July 9, 2011, following a two-decade-long war with Sudan.

The anniversary will be celebrated next Wednesday across the country.

