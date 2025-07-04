Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmund Yakani, is urging both the South Sudanese and U.S. governments to provide clear public information regarding the deportation of eight individuals accused of high-level crimes to Juba.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, July 4, Yakani voiced strong concerns over the U.S. Supreme Court’s approval of these deportations.

He revealed that at least eight individuals, including one South Sudanese national, are expected to arrive from the United States.

Yakani acknowledges the South Sudanese government’s constitutional duty to protect its citizens. However, he questions why South Sudan is receiving deportees who are not its nationals.

“South Sudan is not a dumping ground for criminals,” Yakani asserted. He specifically asks, “If these individuals already served their sentences in the U.S., why are they coming here? And why are other countries refusing to accept them?”

Yakani demands full transparency on any bilateral agreement between Juba and Washington regarding these transfers, especially for those accused of serious crimes.

He also raises ethical and legal concerns about the deportees’ rights, questioning how South Sudan will ensure their safety and security, and if authorities will deport them elsewhere afterwards.

“The U.S. administration has secured approval from the U.S. Supreme Court to deport individuals described in the U.S. as high-level criminals. South Sudan expects these deportees to arrive anytime from today,” Yakani emphasized.

“Among the eight deportees, one is South Sudanese, and of course, we welcome our citizen, but our concern is for the other nationalities. Why should their governments of origin reject them, and why are they to be deported to South Sudan?”

He reiterates, “If they reached any deal, we need transparency about the deal between Juba and Washington D.C. over the issue of the deportees. How will they keep them in South Sudan? Is South Sudan going to further deport them to another country, or are they simply brought here? South Sudan is not a dumping ground for criminals. We need an explanation. We need proper public information that Juba and Washington must explain to South Sudanese citizens.”

