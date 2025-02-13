Dr. Bol urges youth to refrain from ‘bad social media activities’

Newly appointed Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr Benjamin Bol Mel has encouraged South Sudanese youth in the country and diaspora to use social media responsibly, adding that misuse of social media could threaten the country’s stability.

In a speech shortly upon taking oath, Dr. Bol emphasized that young people should abandon “bad social media activities” that could destabilize the country and focus on productive issues.

The vice president said South Sudanese have to “grow and respect leaders”, stating that social media misuse can harm national unity.

He said time has come for young people to engage in meaningful work and contribute positively to the society instead of engaging in online conflicts and negativity.

Dr. Bol Mel urged the young generation and the diaspora community to reconsider their engagement in social media discussions that could be negative to the country’s stability.

“To the youth, your time has come. Stop this behavior of abusing one another through the media. Stop it and work,” he said at a gathering of mainly government officials who had come to congratulate him.

“I don’t even respond to some social media activities sometimes, because it doesn’t have value. We have to grow. We have to respect the country. You have to respect your leaders, superiors, your mothers, brothers and sisters. Stop bad activities through social media.”

“You will destroy our country through the media. Brothers and sisters, I’m appealing to you the diaspora, please stop. I have asked you today. I’m from Red Army. I was young like you.”

