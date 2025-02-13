Wajuma Aweil climb to sixth place after 1-0 victory over Bentiu City

Wajuma Aweil climbed to sixth place in the South Sudan Premier League table after securing a 1-0 victory over Bentiu City in the tenth round of the competition.

The win brings Wajuma level on 13 points with Al Salam Aweil FC. Notably, both teams Wajuma and Bentiu City recently replaced their head coaches.

Wajuma started the match aggressively, creating multiple chances and even finding the net in the 30th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Bentiu City struggled defensively in the early stages but gradually reorganized their structure, closing down spaces and using the offside trap effectively.

The first half ended goalless, but Bentiu came out stronger in the second half, applying pressure on Wajuma.

They thought they had taken the lead in the 60th minute, but their goal was also ruled out for offside. The deadlock remained until the 86th minute when Bentiu conceded a penalty after a defensive error in the box.

Juma Saber Mutawakel converted the spot-kick, securing the win for Wajuma and earning himself the Man of the Match award.

With three matches left in the first round, Jamus continues to lead the league with 26 points, followed by Kator (24 points) and Holy Family (22 points).

Olympic Renk celebrated its first victory of the season, defeating Koryom Bor 1-0 to reach four points. Meanwhile, Nile City Ymbio registered its first point after drawing with Al Salam Aweil .

Jamus boasts the league’s strongest attack with 31 goals , while Kator holds the best defensive record, having conceded only two goals.

In contrast, Nile City has the weakest defense, allowing 34 goals, and Olympic has the least effective attack, scoring only four times.