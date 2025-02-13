13th February 2025
Kiir directs agriculture minister Abdelbagi to improve food production

Kiir directs agriculture minister Abdelbagi to improve food production

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Hussein Abdelbagi. (Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir has directed the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Hussein Abdelbagi to boost food production in the country after the latter and several appointed officials took oath on Thursday.

Hon. Abdelbagi was relieved on 10th February as Vice President for Service Cluster, and replaced with Josephine Lagu, who was then the agriculture minister.

He was sworn in with a number of officials including South Sudan’s ambassador to Kuwait Tut Gatluak Manime, and a member of the Civil Aviation Authority Rabi Mojong Emmanuel.

President Kiir reportedly promised the new officials full support of his administration to the newly appointed officials as they embark on their duties.

According to his office, the president empathized on the urgent need to advance agriculture and attain sustainable food production mechanisms as the only remedial approach to the country’s economic recovery agenda.

“The government hopes that the new officials will bring in fresh perspectives and renewed energy to their respective roles, contributing to the overall development and stability of the nation ahead of the slated polls,” it said.

In the sweeping reshuffle on Monday, Kiir also removed Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga and replaced him with Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel.

Other relieved officials include Director General of National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, who is succeeded by Charles Chiech Mayor on acting capacity.

The president further removed Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba and National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel without replacements.

Kiir initiated the mass reshuffle a day after he returned from a week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates where he held bilateral talks with the Gulf Kingdom’s leaders.

 

