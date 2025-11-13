Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Former Vice President and ex-SPLM First Deputy Chairman Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel has written a letter of appreciation to President Salva Kiir, a day after shocking dismissal from his government and party positions.

In the letter dated Thursday, Dr. Bol thanked President Kiir for entrusting him with the roles of Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, and First Deputy Chairperson of the SPLM. He described the experience as one of the greatest honours of his life.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to you for granting me the privilege to serve the people of South Sudan,” Bol Mel wrote. “Holding these responsibilities was among the greatest honours of my life, and I remain sincerely grateful for the trust you extended to me.”

He highlighted his achievements during his short tenure, citing efforts to attract foreign investments, promote private-sector growth, improve non-oil revenue collection, and enhance transparency in public financial systems.

“We worked to attract new investments into the country, opening doors for private-sector participation and laying important foundations for long-term economic growth,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Bol Mel also praised President Kiir’s “steady leadership and enabling environment,” which he said made it possible for him to carry out his duties.

“As our nation moves forward, I have full confidence that South Sudan and the SPLM will continue to rise under your stewardship. You have set our country on the right path, defined by unity, peace, and inclusive development,” he added.

Dr. Bol Mel’s letter comes less than 24 hours after his dismissal by President Salva Kiir from all his positions in government, the ruling SPLM party, and the National Security Service.

On Wednesday night, a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) relieved him of his duties as Vice President for the Economic Cluster — a position he had held since February 2025.

Another order terminated his service in the National Security Service (NSS) and stripped him of all military ranks. A separate SPLM resolution also confirmed his removal as the party’s Secretary-General, marking a complete fall from political grace.

The presidency did not immediately give reasons for the reshuffle, but his dismissal comes amid growing concerns over alleged misuse of public funds and internal tensions within the SPLM leadership.

Dr. Bol Mel, a long-time businessman and political figure, was once a close ally of President Kiir and played a key role in economic affairs. His appointment earlier this year was seen as an effort to strengthen financial management and diversify the economy beyond oil.

Despite his sudden removal, Dr. Bol Mel’s letter maintained a conciliatory tone, focusing on gratitude, loyalty, and hope for national unity.

