SSPDF directs officers to report to Digala Training Center

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) headquarters has ordered several officers to report to the Digala Training Center for screening and integration.

According to SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the officers have been given 72 hours from the time of the announcement to report to the center.

He added that other officers, starting from the rank of Brigadier General Duor Wor, have also been instructed to report along with their respective groups.

“The following categories of officers, NCOs and men are hereby informed to immediately report themselves to Digala training center, west of Juba town, CES. The categories are as follows; forces under the command of Maj.Gen. Venancio Wani Igga, his forces, NCOs and men are required to report to Digala training canter. Forces under the command of Gabriel Bol Anuer, commander of 2nd April, Lologo declaration, all his forces, officers, NCOs and men are hereby informed to report themselves to Digale training canter,” he sadi.

Maj. Gen. Lul explained that the directive aims to ensure officers are properly organized into military formations, screened, and integrated into the SSPDF.

He also noted that the army headquarters has prepositioned food supplies to support the process.

“…forces under the command of Maj. Gen. John Safadario and Brig-Gen Kompeo Andrea Matia are hereby also informed and directed to Digala training canter,” he added.

