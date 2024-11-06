6th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Donald Trump declares victory in address to supporters

Donald Trump declares victory in address to supporters

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

Courtesy|

Donald Trump declares victory in the US election as he addresses jubilant supporters in Florida, according to BBC report.

America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he says to cheering crowds

The Republican has picked up the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, leaving Kamala Harris with only a narrow path to victory

Just before Trump began speaking, Fox News projected that he had won the election; other US TV networks are yet to do so

A return to the White House would be an extraordinary comeback for Trump after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020

Harris’s campaign says she won’t speak today, as dejected supporters left her watch party earlier

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit 1

South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

Published October 31, 2024

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia 2

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia

Published November 2, 2024

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County 3

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County

Published October 30, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence 4

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Published November 4, 2024

JIA administration imposes restrictions on unnecessary access to airport 5

JIA administration imposes restrictions on unnecessary access to airport

Published November 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei Governor sends delegation to mediate Nyirol conflict

Published 1 hour ago

Sudanese diplomat denies knowledge of pipeline protection deal with RSF

Published 3 hours ago

Trump wins US election

Published 3 hours ago

Environment Minister accuses Finance Ministry of discrimination, withholding funds

Published 3 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Mr. Yakani urges Kiir, Ruto to complete Tumaini Initiative

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.