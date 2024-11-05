Bright Stars return to Juba victorious after CHAN triumph over Kenya

The team secured their advancement with a commanding aggregate score of 3-1 against Kenya.

Their journey began with a thrilling 2-0 victory at the Juba National Stadium on October 27, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw this past Sunday in Kampala, Uganda.

The Bright Stars’ determination and skill have showcased their potential on the continental stage.

Led by President Agustino Maduot, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Board of Directors gathered at Juba Airport to greet the players and coaching staff, commending them for their outstanding performance.

The atmosphere was electric as supporters cheered loudly, waving South Sudan flags in celebration of this significant achievement.

In a statement to the media upon the team’s arrival, the head of the delegation, Mr. Sabit Dok Deng expressed heartfelt thanks to the SSFA Board, particularly acknowledging the warm reception from the Federation President.

He also praised the players and technical staff for their remarkable accomplishments despite facing challenges with limited resources.

As he concluded his remarks, Mr. Dok urged everyone—players, management, and technical staff—to intensify their efforts in pursuit of the ultimate goal: reaching the tournament finals.

Looking ahead, the Bright Stars will face Rwanda in the second round, but for now, the team is relishing their hard-earned victory alongside fans and officials.

This successful CHAN journey marks a significant milestone for South Sudanese football, instilling renewed pride and hope for the nation’s sporting future.