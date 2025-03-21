21st March 2025
Wote’s body met emotional reception in Yambio

Author: | Published: 6 hours ago

Photo by Alhadi Hawari

The arrival of  late journalist Charles Wote’s remains in Yambio Friday morning was met with a somber and emotional reception.

A large crowd of mourners gathered at the Yambio airstrip to pay their respects.

The casket, which had been flown in after an overnight requiem at Nazareth Episcopal Church in Juba, was accompanied by family, friends, and government officials who bid their final farewells during the emotional ceremony.

The viewing of Wote’s remains in Juba yesterday deeply moved many, with tears flowing as those who knew him reflected on his legacy.

Eye Radio’s Station Manager, Koang Pal Chang, along with senior journalists Alhadi Awari and Emmanuel Joseph Akile, were present to support the Wote family and accompany the body to Yambio.

Upon arrival in Yambio, the grief of the community was palpable, as many of those who gathered to honor the late son of the area were overwhelmed with sorrow.

The casket was solemnly taken out of the plane, marking the start of the final journey for the beloved journalist.

Charles Wote will be laid to rest in Yambio on Saturday, where loved ones, colleagues, and the wider community will come together to say their final goodbye.

