Kenyan youths make demands after Ruto’s U-turn on tax bill

A coalition of youth groups in Kenya have made several demands to be implemented by the government to avoid further disarrays after countrywide protests forced President William Ruto to axe a tax bill.

The demonstration over the controversial Finance Bill 2024 was marred with police brutality, leading to the killing of 23 protestors and the injury of thousands of others, according to Nation newspaper.

The youth groups call for the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and continuous voter registration to enable them to take part in all election processes.

The 10 youth groups, in a memorandum to President Ruto, condemned the killing of protestors by the police and demanded the release of all those arrested and detained by security agencies.

The protest movement also called for the removal of what they term as “unconstitutional” Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions established to help Cabinet Secretaries.

The CASs perform various duties and responsibilities, and provide liaison with the National Assembly and Senate.

This involves ensuring that communication channels are open between the ministry and these important government bodies, and that any issues or concerns are addressed in a timely manner.

“These positions have evolved into political tokens and rewards and continue to be paid against lawful court orders and despite the hard economic times of the country,” the memo partly reads, as seen in Nation.

They added: “We demand a reconstitution of the cabinet and a thorough audit of all appointees to ministries, departments and agencies of governments.”

The youth groups dubbed Gen Z and millennials, also called on the government to disclose the national debt to empower them to restrain future regimes from exploiting and punishing Kenyans with debts.

