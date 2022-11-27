27th November 2022
Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in World Cup

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 hours ago

Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates after scoring against Japan on Sunday, November 27. (Francisco Seco/AP)

Costa Rica came back from the humiliating 7-0 Spain loss to defeat Japan in Group E of the Qatar World Cup.

The central American nation bounced back and got their campaign running as they stunned Japan on Sunday afternoon.

Keysher Fuller’s left-footed strike proved decisive and secured the badly-needed 3 points to put the team level with Spain and Japan.

Costa Rica have not secured a round 16 place yet, but the late evening Germany clash with Spain will decide the fate of Group E.

Things can turn South if Costa Rica fails to beat Germany, which must beat Spain to keep their knockout stage hope alive.

