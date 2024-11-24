Civil Society Forum condemns Thursday’s clashes at Gen Akol’s residence, urges restraint

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) has released a press statement strongly condemning the recent gunfire incident at the residence of General Akol Koor, the former Director-General of National Security for the Internal Bureau.



In a statement released on Friday, November 22, the group stated that the incident, which occurred on the night of November 21, 2024, has sparked widespread concern and confusion among the public, raising alarm over the potential for further escalation in an already volatile environment.

The SSCSF expressed deep concern over the implications of the event, highlighting its potential to ignite new conflicts and deepen existing divisions within the country’s political and military elites.

The forum stressed that, given the country’s recent history of violence, it cannot afford any further destabilization that would exacerbate the suffering of its people, particularly women and children, who remain disproportionately affected by ongoing unrest.

“We call for maximum restraint and transparency. The people of South Sudan have endured too much suffering, and we cannot afford to see this incident spiral into another crisis,” said an SSCSF spokesperson.

“We urge all parties involved to prioritize peaceful conflict resolution and work toward de-escalating tensions, both within the military and the broader political spectrum.”

The SSCSF urges all political leaders, military personnel, and security agencies to exercise restraint, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolution to disputes and avoiding violent confrontations.

The forum calls on the Chief of Defense Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) to provide clear, timely updates on the situation and to implement measures that will de-escalate tensions and avert further conflict.

The SSCSF appeals to the citizens of South Sudan to remain calm and vigilant, urging them to seek information only from credible sources and to avoid the spread of misinformation, propaganda, and hate speech.

The SSCSF calls on civil society groups to take an active role in promoting peace and stability by advocating for the protection of citizen safety, public property, and national unity.

The forum reaffirms its commitment to the protection of civilians and the pursuit of peaceful solutions, emphasizing that peace and stability must remain the nation’s highest priority.

The SSCSF calls on the international community to continue supporting South Sudan’s efforts toward lasting peace, ensuring that the global community remains a strong ally in the quest for security and stability.

The SSCSF remains committed to fostering unity, dialogue, and coordinated action to overcome this difficult moment in South Sudan’s history.

The forum stresses the need for effective leadership, open communication, and decisive action to steer the nation toward lasting peace and security.

About the SSCSF

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) is a coalition of over 200 independent civic groups, including civil society organizations, women and youth groups, academic institutions, community-based organizations, and faith-based entities from across South Sudan. Established in December 2017, SSCSF plays a vital role in connecting civil society contributions to peace processes, advocating for the meaningful participation of the South Sudanese population in shaping their country’s future. Through its work, SSCSF amplifies diverse voices and promotes an inclusive and democratic society.

