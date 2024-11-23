23rd November 2024
SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang Addresses Thursday’s Army Clashes at Gen. Akol Koor’s Residence – Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio, November 22, 2024

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang has announced that officers involved in Thursday night’s gunfire incident in Juba will face administrative measures.

The aim is to investigate the root cause of the confrontation and determine whether any orders led to the misunderstanding.

Gen. Lul confirmed that the shooting resulted from a dispute between guards of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor and the security team tasked with relocating him.

The incident underscores the need for better coordination and communication in security operations to prevent unnecessary casualties and damage. Authorities have called for calm as investigations continue.

According to Maj. Gen. Lul, the order to transfer Gen. Akol to his home in Jebel was met with resistance from some of his guards, leading to the escalation of gunfire and widespread panic in the city.

The clash resulted in more than ten fatalities, including two civilians, and significant property damage.

The implicated officers will undergo administrative procedures to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

“Those who are directly involved, how did they end up fighting, was there anybody that gave the order? Those officers who were involved in the fighting will be subjected to administrative measures so that we know exactly what happened,” Gen. Lul stressed.

“There was another directive, which was on the need for him to be relocated from his residential area in Tongpiny to his second residence in Jebel,” he stated.

“The heads of four units were called and given the directive. The four of them went to Gen. Akol Koor’s residence and delivered the message regarding his relocation from Tongpiny to Jebel,” Gen. Lul explained.

He continued, “There was a misunderstanding between the force providing close protection inside the compound and the one deployed outside the fence. This led to a confrontation between the two forces, resulting in gunfire. That was the start of the armed conflict.”

Gen. Lul emphasized that no orders had been given to escalate the situation. “It was a misunderstanding, and we were able to successfully resolve it,” he concluded.

