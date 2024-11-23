SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang has announced that officers involved in Thursday night’s gunfire incident in Juba will face administrative measures.
The aim is to investigate the root cause of the confrontation and determine whether any orders led to the misunderstanding.
Gen. Lul confirmed that the shooting resulted from a dispute between guards of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor and the security team tasked with relocating him.
The incident underscores the need for better coordination and communication in security operations to prevent unnecessary casualties and damage. Authorities have called for calm as investigations continue.
According to Maj. Gen. Lul, the order to transfer Gen. Akol to his home in Jebel was met with resistance from some of his guards, leading to the escalation of gunfire and widespread panic in the city.
The clash resulted in more than ten fatalities, including two civilians, and significant property damage.
The implicated officers will undergo administrative procedures to determine the facts surrounding the incident.
