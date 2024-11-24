Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

The government has announced plans to launch an aerial survey and base mapping initiative in Juba City next year, emphasizing that the project is not linked to land grabbing but is a vital step in enhancing urban planning and improving service delivery for the community.



On Friday, November 22, the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Telecommunication, Jacob Maiju Korok, addressed participants at a sensitization workshop in Juba, aimed at preparing local authorities for the upcoming digital mapping project in Juba County.

The workshop is designed to equip key stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed for the initiative, which will play a crucial role in urban planning and service delivery.

Deputy Minister Korok emphasized that the workshop was a follow-up to resolutions made during an E-Service Board meeting earlier this month, which underscored the importance of grassroots awareness and collaboration.

The session brought together a range of important figures, including the Speaker of the Juba County Legislature, senior parliamentarians, and chiefs from Ladu, Mangalla, and other Payams within Juba County.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Korok called on the chiefs and legislators to support and cooperate with the National Government in advancing the project.

He highlighted the initiative’s potential to tackle critical issues such as land disputes, crime, and land grabbing.

Korok assured attendees that the digital mapping project would significantly improve service delivery and governance in Juba, bringing long-term benefits to the community.

“We urge the Executive Directors of Juba County Payams, councils, and the Juba City Authority to clearly inform the communities that this mapping project has no connection to land grabbing. It is solely focused on creating accurate maps and serving as a reference for various institutions,” said Deputy Minister Korok. He further emphasized, “This system will provide the government and institutions with reliable data. The project aims to establish a comprehensive mapping dataset that will support local authorities in urban planning, infrastructure development, and governance.” The Speaker of the Juba County Legislative Assembly, Daniel Jada Marcello, expressed strong support for the initiative, commending the Ministry’s approach to involving local authorities from the outset. He noted that the project would help alleviate future challenges for the state government regarding urban management and unforeseen complications. “Due to ongoing land disputes, looting, and the illegal alteration of land, people have become increasingly suspicious of any land-related operations. It has become difficult for the public to distinguish between legitimate government efforts and criminal activities,” Daniel remarked during the workshop in Juba on Friday.

