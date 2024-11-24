24th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Aerial view of Gudele suburb in Juba City - Photo credit: Koang Pal Chang/Eye Radio, November 6, 2023

The government has announced plans to launch an aerial survey and base mapping initiative in Juba City next year, emphasizing that the project is not linked to land grabbing but is a vital step in enhancing urban planning and improving service delivery for the community.

On Friday, November 22, the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Telecommunication, Jacob Maiju Korok, addressed participants at a sensitization workshop in Juba, aimed at preparing local authorities for the upcoming digital mapping project in Juba County.

The workshop is designed to equip key stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed for the initiative, which will play a crucial role in urban planning and service delivery.

Deputy Minister Korok emphasized that the workshop was a follow-up to resolutions made during an E-Service Board meeting earlier this month, which underscored the importance of grassroots awareness and collaboration.

The session brought together a range of important figures, including the Speaker of the Juba County Legislature, senior parliamentarians, and chiefs from Ladu, Mangalla, and other Payams within Juba County.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Korok called on the chiefs and legislators to support and cooperate with the National Government in advancing the project.

He highlighted the initiative’s potential to tackle critical issues such as land disputes, crime, and land grabbing.

Korok assured attendees that the digital mapping project would significantly improve service delivery and governance in Juba, bringing long-term benefits to the community.

“We urge the Executive Directors of Juba County Payams, councils, and the Juba City Authority to clearly inform the communities that this mapping project has no connection to land grabbing. It is solely focused on creating accurate maps and serving as a reference for various institutions,” said Deputy Minister Korok.

He further emphasized, “This system will provide the government and institutions with reliable data. The project aims to establish a comprehensive mapping dataset that will support local authorities in urban planning, infrastructure development, and governance.”

The Speaker of the Juba County Legislative Assembly, Daniel Jada Marcello, expressed strong support for the initiative, commending the Ministry’s approach to involving local authorities from the outset.

He noted that the project would help alleviate future challenges for the state government regarding urban management and unforeseen complications.

“Due to ongoing land disputes, looting, and the illegal alteration of land, people have become increasingly suspicious of any land-related operations. It has become difficult for the public to distinguish between legitimate government efforts and criminal activities,” Daniel remarked during the workshop in Juba on Friday.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 1

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 2

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 3

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 4

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan 5

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published November 18, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Foreigner critically injured in ambush in Ruweng oil fields, authorities pursue attackers

Published 53 mins ago

Pagan condemns use of excessive force in Juba, calls for rule of law

Published 1 hour ago

CAF U-17 AFCON CECAFA qualifiers draw set for November 28

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

Published 3 hours ago

Civil Society Forum condemns Thursday’s clashes at Gen Akol’s residence, urges restraint

Published 4 hours ago

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.