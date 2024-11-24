Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

The government has announced plans to launch an aerial survey and base mapping initiative in Juba City next year, emphasizing that the project is not linked to land grabbing but is a vital step in enhancing urban planning and improving service delivery for the community.
On Friday, November 22, the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Telecommunication, Jacob Maiju Korok, addressed participants at a sensitization workshop in Juba, aimed at preparing local authorities for the upcoming digital mapping project in Juba County.
The workshop is designed to equip key stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed for the initiative, which will play a crucial role in urban planning and service delivery.
Deputy Minister Korok emphasized that the workshop was a follow-up to resolutions made during an E-Service Board meeting earlier this month, which underscored the importance of grassroots awareness and collaboration.
The session brought together a range of important figures, including the Speaker of the Juba County Legislature, senior parliamentarians, and chiefs from Ladu, Mangalla, and other Payams within Juba County.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Korok called on the chiefs and legislators to support and cooperate with the National Government in advancing the project.
He highlighted the initiative’s potential to tackle critical issues such as land disputes, crime, and land grabbing.
Korok assured attendees that the digital mapping project would significantly improve service delivery and governance in Juba, bringing long-term benefits to the community.
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.