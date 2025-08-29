29th August 2025

Crime and law | Governance | News

Peace deal restricts police from recruitment, limits staffing – official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Maj. Gen James Monday Enoka, South Sudan Police Spokesperson - Courtesy

The spokesperson of the national police says the revitalized peace agreement has blocked the recruitment of new officers, making it hard to address the shortage of police personnel in the country.

Major General James Monday Enoka spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview this morning.

He says the peace agreement contains restrictions that stop the recruitment and training of police officers.

General Monday says this has caused staffing challenges within the force, making it hard to meet security demands across the country.

He says the police force has seen no development due to the recruitment freeze.

“Training, especially continuous training, within the police force has been halted, and it’s not just the police. Other security agencies have also had their training programs frozen under the peace agreement. It says no more to training and whatever,” he said.

“That means no further development of our security institutions. As a result, we are not allowed to recruit or train new personnel, even when it’s urgently needed. This has created serious challenges in maintaining law and order,” he added.

General Monday says solving the issue needs a political decision from the top.

“Political decisions can only be improved by another political decision. For us, we have been putting this one on the table that this is the challenge we are facing. Like now, you have the criminals who are armed more than the security forces,” he further said.

South Sudan’s police continue to face other challenges such as lack of mobility, equipment, resources, and infrastructure.

