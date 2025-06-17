Cholera outbreak worsens as displaced persons return to Ulang

Authorities in Ulang County in Upper Nile State are appealing to humanitarian health actors to intervene in addressing the cholera outbreak amid a huge return of displaced persons into the area.

Maj. Gen. Justin Nihal says people have started returning to the town and cholera cases have been rising daily. He urges humanitarian NGOs to urgently intervene.

Gen. Justin spoke to Eye Radio yesterday from Ulang town. He said, “As you know, since April, we have had a cholera outbreak. This cholera is still ongoing. There are no medical facilities in Ulang, even in the suburbs. In the surrounding areas, there are no health services at all.”

He added, “This situation needs humanitarian work involving medical supplies to intervene. We have an influx of people here, and the disease may spread further. We had three cases yesterday, but we are now fearing more because of the influx.”

Simon Lam, the Ulang County Director of Health, said the area has no operational health facilities to handle cholera patients after MSF recently shut down its operations there. Malaria cases are also on the rise.

Lam explained, “We are not able to handle them because we don’t have any medication, especially for cholera. Now it is malaria season, particularly affecting children and pregnant mothers.”

He continued, “This situation is becoming challenging as people return to their homes. The grass has started growing and there are swamps full of water. Malaria has become a serious problem now.”

