17th June 2025
Gen. Jadalla thankful to Kiir, congratulates successor

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

Former Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla has expressed his gratitude to President Salva Kiir following his recent dismissal from his position.

Gen. Jadalla – a former deputy interior minister – had served as governor since May 2024.

He also previously served as governor of the now-defunct Jubek State in 2020.

In an appreciation message, Augustino Jadalla said: “It has been a profound honor to executive the responsibilities of this high office under your wise and visionary leadership. With humility and dedication, I endeavored to uphold the principles of service, unity and patriotism.

Jadalla also congratulated his successor, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, expressing confidence that under his leadership and in continued alignment with the national agenda, the people of Central Equatoria state will witness greater progress, peace and transformation.

He added that Mujung inherits a resilient people and a state on a firm foundation – ready to rise higher in the service of the Republic.

The former governor also reaffirmed his commitment to the vision of the SPLM and to Kiir’s continued efforts to consolidate peace, promote national cohesion and deliver development to every coarner of South Sudan.

No reason for his dismissal was mentioned.

Last week, Jadalla’s office vehemently refuted widespread claims suggesting a plan is underway to relocate the state capital from Juba to Yei River County.

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Governor’s press secretary, Waakhe Simon, unequivocally described the allegations as false, misleading, and politically motivated.”

Simon asserted that Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani has neither approved nor supported any such move, nor has he been subjected to any pressure regarding it.

The allegations, which have been circulating widely on social media platforms, claim the supposed relocation is part of a broader scheme linked to land grabbing and the displacement of indigenous communities around Juba.

Simon also dismissed claims that the Governor is being coerced or placed in a difficult position over the matter as entirely untrue.

