26th August 2025

Chief justice Dr Baak posts 64 county court judges nationwide

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

New Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng at his swearing-in ceremony at State House, Juba, on Monday, June 2, 2025. – Credit: Office of the President (OPP)

South Sudan’s Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Justice, has issued an administrative order deploying 64 County Court Judges across the country.

According to Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng’s order dated 19th August, 2025, the deployment follows the recent promotion of 43 second-grade judges to first grade after consultations with former circuit presidents and the Deputy Chief Justice.

The order deployed 18 first-grade judges and 8 second-grade judges to the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Circuit in Wau.

In the Greater Equatoria Circuit in Juba, the chief justice ordered the deployment of 17 first-grade judges and 7 second-grade judges.

Meanwhile, 10 first-grade judges and 4 second-grade judges have been deployed to the Greater Upper Nile Circuit in Malakal.

Justice Dr. Baak Deng instructed all the deployed judges to report to their respective circuits immediately.

According to the chief justice’s order, those already serving within the regions are to await redeployment by the Circuit Presidents based on court needs.

The Chief Justice, however, said any complaints regarding the deployment will be reviewed after six months.

County court judges to the Greater Bar el Ghazal circuit, Wau.

1ST grade judges

  1. Judge Daniel Deng Akol
  2. Judge Aban Ocholo Odhong
  3. Judge Alfred Lado Jada
  4. Judge Peter Mustafa Karijo
  5. Judge Ayom Benjamin Bol
  6. Judge Nyang Moses
  7. Judge George Michael Achor
  8. Judge Abuk Thomas Dhel
  9. Judge Stephen Zakaria Wani
  10. Judge David Moses Tut
  11. Judge Rose William Abwol
  12. Judge Asia Peter Nyawella Yor
  13. Judge Nyabenyi John Okony
  14. Judge William Anyuon Arol
  15. Judge Abdalla Deng Tong
  16. Judge Augustino Deng Nyilek
  17. Judge Barnaba Mark Nyikang
  18. First Grade Judge
  19. Judge Arol Majak Arol
  20. SECOND GRADE JUDGES
  21. Judge Lucia Samuel Lupai
  22. Judge Mansi Paul Martin
  23. Judge Gano Daniel Nyawello
  24. Judge Anok Chol Malual
  25. Judge Amira Samuel Machar

County court judges to the Greater Equatoria Circuit, Juba

  1. Judge Amani Elhadi Mohammed
  2. Judge Arkangelo Bisensio Lado
  3. Judge Abdelrahman Eltom Lako
  4. Judge Abulgasim Elsadig Farajalla
  5. Judge Linda Martin Madut
  6. Judge Faskulina Anyang Angelo
  7. Judge Thomas Deng Jago
  8. Judge Ajok Tito Telar
  9. Judge Nyabaj Tipo Kur
  10. Judge Maria Lino Athian
  11. Judge Akel Alex Akok
  12. Judge Heaven Key Lino
  13. Judge James Lado Jada
  14. Judge Franco Pagan Nganyo
  15. Judge Achok Chan Reec
  16. Judge Joseph Ayeek Takuany
  17. Judge Ayici Nyang Ayici

SECOND GRADE JUDGES

  1. Judge Nura Kur Akol
  2. Judge Bazilika Jeremia Lado
  3. Judge Margret Matayo Wani
  4. Judge Achol Dau Atem
  5. Judge Debora John Wantok
  6. Judge Julia Santino Olwak
  7. Judge Grace Thomas Suleiman

County court judges to the Greater Upper Nile Circuit, Malakal

  1. Judge Lual Cuei Deng
  2. Judge Paul Kuol Dau
  3. Judge Garang Mangok Yai
  4. Judge Morris Mariano Uyaka
  5. Judge Faris Hassan Odiel
  6. Judge Nyang Wuol Nyang
  7. Judge Saida Elfadil Amaal
  8. Judge Biar Matet Ayom
  9. Judge Matuet Abdon Terkoe
  10. Judge Julia Mathew Paulino
  11. Judge Francis Edward Nyajwok
  12. Judge Rou Mawien Dau
  13. Judge Najwa Lako Gabriel
  14. Judge Richard Gabriel Roric

26th August 2025

