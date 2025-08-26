Chief justice Dr Baak posts 64 county court judges nationwide

South Sudan’s Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Justice, has issued an administrative order deploying 64 County Court Judges across the country.

According to Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng’s order dated 19th August, 2025, the deployment follows the recent promotion of 43 second-grade judges to first grade after consultations with former circuit presidents and the Deputy Chief Justice.

The order deployed 18 first-grade judges and 8 second-grade judges to the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Circuit in Wau.

In the Greater Equatoria Circuit in Juba, the chief justice ordered the deployment of 17 first-grade judges and 7 second-grade judges.

Meanwhile, 10 first-grade judges and 4 second-grade judges have been deployed to the Greater Upper Nile Circuit in Malakal.

Justice Dr. Baak Deng instructed all the deployed judges to report to their respective circuits immediately.

According to the chief justice’s order, those already serving within the regions are to await redeployment by the Circuit Presidents based on court needs.

The Chief Justice, however, said any complaints regarding the deployment will be reviewed after six months.

County court judges to the Greater Bar el Ghazal circuit, Wau.

1ST grade judges

Judge Daniel Deng Akol Judge Aban Ocholo Odhong Judge Alfred Lado Jada Judge Peter Mustafa Karijo Judge Ayom Benjamin Bol Judge Nyang Moses Judge George Michael Achor Judge Abuk Thomas Dhel Judge Stephen Zakaria Wani Judge David Moses Tut Judge Rose William Abwol Judge Asia Peter Nyawella Yor Judge Nyabenyi John Okony Judge William Anyuon Arol Judge Abdalla Deng Tong Judge Augustino Deng Nyilek Judge Barnaba Mark Nyikang First Grade Judge Judge Arol Majak Arol SECOND GRADE JUDGES Judge Lucia Samuel Lupai Judge Mansi Paul Martin Judge Gano Daniel Nyawello Judge Anok Chol Malual Judge Amira Samuel Machar

County court judges to the Greater Equatoria Circuit, Juba

Judge Amani Elhadi Mohammed Judge Arkangelo Bisensio Lado Judge Abdelrahman Eltom Lako Judge Abulgasim Elsadig Farajalla Judge Linda Martin Madut Judge Faskulina Anyang Angelo Judge Thomas Deng Jago Judge Ajok Tito Telar Judge Nyabaj Tipo Kur Judge Maria Lino Athian Judge Akel Alex Akok Judge Heaven Key Lino Judge James Lado Jada Judge Franco Pagan Nganyo Judge Achok Chan Reec Judge Joseph Ayeek Takuany Judge Ayici Nyang Ayici

SECOND GRADE JUDGES

Judge Nura Kur Akol Judge Bazilika Jeremia Lado Judge Margret Matayo Wani Judge Achol Dau Atem Judge Debora John Wantok Judge Julia Santino Olwak Judge Grace Thomas Suleiman

County court judges to the Greater Upper Nile Circuit, Malakal

Judge Lual Cuei Deng Judge Paul Kuol Dau Judge Garang Mangok Yai Judge Morris Mariano Uyaka Judge Faris Hassan Odiel Judge Nyang Wuol Nyang Judge Saida Elfadil Amaal Judge Biar Matet Ayom Judge Matuet Abdon Terkoe Judge Julia Mathew Paulino Judge Francis Edward Nyajwok Judge Rou Mawien Dau Judge Najwa Lako Gabriel Judge Richard Gabriel Roric

