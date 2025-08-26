You are here: Home | Governance | Justice | National News | News | Chief justice Dr Baak posts 64 county court judges nationwide
South Sudan’s Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Justice, has issued an administrative order deploying 64 County Court Judges across the country.
According to Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng’s order dated 19th August, 2025, the deployment follows the recent promotion of 43 second-grade judges to first grade after consultations with former circuit presidents and the Deputy Chief Justice.
The order deployed 18 first-grade judges and 8 second-grade judges to the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Circuit in Wau.
In the Greater Equatoria Circuit in Juba, the chief justice ordered the deployment of 17 first-grade judges and 7 second-grade judges.
Meanwhile, 10 first-grade judges and 4 second-grade judges have been deployed to the Greater Upper Nile Circuit in Malakal.
Justice Dr. Baak Deng instructed all the deployed judges to report to their respective circuits immediately.
According to the chief justice’s order, those already serving within the regions are to await redeployment by the Circuit Presidents based on court needs.
The Chief Justice, however, said any complaints regarding the deployment will be reviewed after six months.
