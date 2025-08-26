26th August 2025

WES Governor to appoint commissioners outside their home counties to promote unity

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Governor James Altaib Breapai speaks on Eye Radio's Sundown Show|Courtesy

The newly appointed Western Equatoria Governor, James Altaib Berapai, has proposed appointing county commissioners outside their home counties, a strategy he believes will foster unity among the people.

Speaking exclusively to Eye Radio in Juba’s Sundown on Monday, Governor Altaib said the initiative is designed to build trust and cooperation among the state’s diverse communities, many of which have been impacted by tribal conflict and insecurity.

“The priority is obvious due to the conflict and the crisis in some parts of Western Equatoria, mainly in Tambura County and Nagero County, and also Mundri East County,” he said.

“These parts… are experiencing insecurity… people are not cultivating… not in their homes. Your priority is supposed to be about peace.”

The governor emphasized the need to restore peace so that displaced residents can return home, resume farming, send their children to school, and rebuild their communities.

To achieve this, Governor Altaib outlined a unique strategy.

“No commissioner should govern their own county,” he revealed.

“For example, a son or daughter from Mvolo can be designated commissioner in Nzara or Ezo. We’ll take one of Nzara’s sons and assign them elsewhere. This will create unity between the people.”

The governor’s announcement comes at a time of escalating tensions in parts of the state.

Western Equatoria continues to struggle with inter-communal violence, child abductions, forced recruitment by armed groups, human rights violations, and mass displacement.

Governor Altaib called on citizens to support peace efforts and the broader push for development.

“Let’s work together for reconciliation and harmony,” he urged.

