CES Minister admits officials involved in land grabbing, vows accountability

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Information and Communication has admitted that some officials within the State Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities are involved in cases of land grabbing.

Minister Nyarsuk Patrick said the state government is taking firm measures to identify and hold accountable those responsible, including senior officials accused of encroaching on public land.

“On the issue of land grabbing and illegal occupation, the government of Central Equatoria is working to identify those responsible. We acknowledge that some officials within the Ministry of Land, Housing, and Public Utilities are contributing to this problem,” said Nyarsuk speaking in an exclusive interview on Eye Radio this morning (Monday, Nov. 1o, 2025).

Nyarsuk pledged that the government is committed to ending rampant land grabbing and illegal occupation across the state.

He reaffirmed that the Central Equatoria government will continue its campaign to reclaim public land and ensure such spaces are preserved for community development and public use.

“Central Equatoria is working hard to pinpoint these individuals, including some constitutional postholders, and they will be held accountable. Public spaces are meant for the community and for public use, and we are committed to protecting them,” he added.

The minister’s remarks mark a rare public acknowledgment from a senior state official that elements within government institutions are contributing to the land crisis.

Land grabbing has become one of the most contentious issues in Juba and across Central Equatoria, sparking disputes, forced evictions, and rising insecurity in several areas.

