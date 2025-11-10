Vital Tonj bridge faces imminent collapse, warns ex-minister

Warrap State former information minister, James Ayiek Bath, has raised alarm over the deteriorating condition of the Tonj Bridge, warning that the 51-year-old structure could soon collapse if urgent maintenance is not undertaken.

The bridge, constructed in 1974, serves as a critical transport link connecting Tonj to Juba, Wau, Aweil, and as far as Abyei.

Ayiek cautioned that its collapse would severely disrupt trade and transportation across the greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday morning, Ayiek said the Tonj Bridge has suffered extensive damage due to age and lack of maintenance.“Actually, the Tonj Bridge was constructed in 1975 and was designed to carry up to 150 metric tons,” Ayiek said.

“But right now, its condition is extremely poor. When I last visited Tonj, I inspected the bridge and found it in a very bad state. Most of its pavements are broken, and many of the iron bars installed during construction have either rusted away or snapped. After nearly 50 years, the bridge is completely outdated and dangerously weak.”

The former minister described the bridge’s condition as “worsening and outdated,” emphasizing that its collapse would paralyze movement and economic activity in the region.

He urged both the state and national governments to intervene immediately to prevent a potential disaster.

“The concern is that this bridge serves as a major lifeline connecting the entire Greater Bahr el Ghazal region, linking Wau, Aweil, Unity State, and all the counties of Greater Tonj, including Tonj North, East, and South,” Ayiek explained.

“Most supplies to these areas pass through this bridge. If it collapses, transportation and trade will come to a complete halt. That’s why we are calling on both the Warrap State government and the national authorities to take immediate action. They should not wait until the bridge collapses, because if it does, it will be a major tragedy.”

The Tonj Bridge serves as a key trade and transport corridor connecting Wau through Kuajok to Aweil, and further to the Abyei Administrative Area. It also links Cueibet, Rumbek, and Yirol down to Juba, making it a vital artery for commerce and mobility within the region.

Local residents and traders have also expressed concern over the bridge’s structural weakness, warning that a total collapse would isolate communities and disrupt supply chains across Warrap and neighboring states.

