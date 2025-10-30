30th October 2025

CDF Nang orders Tonj to surrender guns, Twic East to vacate site

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 37 minutes ago

Gen Paul Nang, the Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), (Photo: Office of the President)

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of SSPDF, Gen. Paul Nang, issued a set of forceful directives and orders aimed at stabilizing escalating tensions in Warrap and Jonglei states.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Gen. Nang called on the people of Tonj East County, Warrap State, to immediately cease all unnecessary movement while armed and to voluntarily hand over their guns to the relevant authorities.

He warned that failure to comply will result in punitive action against violators.

In Jonglei, the CDF also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to individuals and groups currently occupying the Buooth-Agany fish site in Twic East County, Jonglei State.

He called on the groups contesting the fishing site to leave the area immediately and return to their respective villages and payams.

Gen. Nang stated that the SSPDF will deploy security forces to prevent further clashes, saying SSPDF is prepared to act against anyone inhibiting the area and surrounding villages who fail to comply with the directive.

 

