Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead

LEER, Unity State (Eye Radio) — A cargo plane carrying humanitarian food supplies crashed in Leer County, Unity State, this morning, resulting in fears that three people on board may have been killed, according to local authorities.

The aircraft, which was ferrying food assistance to flood-affected communities in southern Unity State, went down at approximately 8:30 AM as it approached the Leer airstrip.

Kueth Latjor, the Executive Director in Leer County, confirmed to reporters that police and investigators have been dispatched to the scene. However, access is proving severely challenging due to heavy flooding in the area.

“I have already sent the police, CID personnel, and an administrator from that area,” Latjor stated. “They need to reach the site by canal boat because the area is flooded with water. They are now on their way.”

Latjor noted that the crash site is “very far from the airport.” He added that reports received from Juba indicate there were three people inside the aircraft, though authorities say the exact number and condition of those on board are yet to be officially confirmed.

“I am waiting for my team to arrive; once they do, I can update you,” Latjor concluded.

Leer authorities stated that they would provide further updates once the investigative team reaches the remote location.

