A century of worship: Sacred heart catholic parish celebrates 100th anniversary

Christians from across Eastern Equatoria and beyond have marked a major milestone in Chukudum, celebrating 100 years of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish—an institution deeply woven into the spiritual history of Budi County.

The centenary celebration drew believers from all walks of life to reflect on the parish’s roots, which date back to 1925.

But the story began even earlier, in 1924, when a small group of faithful laid the first foundations of what would become a pillar of the Diding’a community.

Over the decades, the parish has grown into a centre of worship and resilience, witnessing generations of baptisms, weddings, funerals, and countless liturgical celebrations, enduring both hardship and peace.

Sunday’s Mass was presided over by Bishop Emmanuel Bernardino Lowi Napeta of the Catholic Diocese of Torit.

Parish priest Anthony Obeo said the celebration marked a century of enduring faith.

“We have celebrated 100 years of faith in this land… The first missionary visited in 1919 but permission to begin evangelising was only granted in 1923. They finally settled in Chukudum in 1925 to start the mission.”

