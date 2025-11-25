25th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Eastern Equatoria State | News   |   A century of worship: Sacred heart catholic parish celebrates 100th anniversary

A century of worship: Sacred heart catholic parish celebrates 100th anniversary

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Believers from across Eastern Equatoria and beyond gathered on Sunday in Chukudum town, Budi County|Courtesy

Christians from across Eastern Equatoria and beyond have marked a major milestone in Chukudum, celebrating 100 years of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish—an institution deeply woven into the spiritual history of Budi County.

The centenary celebration drew believers from all walks of life to reflect on the parish’s roots, which date back to 1925.

But the story began even earlier, in 1924, when a small group of faithful laid the first foundations of what would become a pillar of the Diding’a community.

Over the decades, the parish has grown into a centre of worship and resilience, witnessing generations of baptisms, weddings, funerals, and countless liturgical celebrations, enduring both hardship and peace.

Sunday’s Mass was presided over by Bishop Emmanuel Bernardino Lowi Napeta of the Catholic Diocese of Torit.

Parish priest Anthony Obeo said the celebration marked a century of enduring faith.

 “We have celebrated 100 years of faith in this land… The first missionary visited in 1919 but permission to begin evangelising was only granted in 1923. They finally settled in Chukudum in 1925 to start the mission.

Popular Stories
Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams 1

Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

Published November 23, 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony 2

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Published November 22, 2025

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 3

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs 4

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published November 20, 2025

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked 5

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked

Published November 24, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSCAA confirms three deaths in Leer cargo plane crash

Published 1 hour ago

Activist welcomes Jonglei-Pibor peace conference, urges action

Published 2 hours ago

Pibor chief Gola calls for collective action against child abduction, crime

Published 2 hours ago

Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 passed by Assembly

Published 2 hours ago

Economist: South Sudan’s quota system fails due to lack of enforcement, institutions

Published 3 hours ago

ARC pledges to address staff salary arrears claimed at $60 Million

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.