“Adhere to journalistic standards” – Judge Alala urges media to uphold factul reporting

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 6 hours ago

Special Court Presiding Judge James Alala|Courtesy

The Special Court for National Crimes has cautioned journalists to exercise care in reporting on the high-profile case of Dr. Riek Machar and his co-accused.

During the fourth session of the hearings held today, presiding Judge James Alala reminded journalists to adhere strictly to professional standards and avoid analysing or interpreting the facts of the proceedings.

He stressed that reporters granted access to the courtroom must not add personal opinions into their coverage.

“Adhere to journalistic standards without analysing the facts of the court proceedings or passing on your own opinions in reporting. Stick to the rule of law and international conventions,” Justice Alala Deng said.

The judge reiterated that while the media has the right to cover the trial, reporting must remain factual and impartial.

Last week, Judge Alala reaffirmed his commitment to free media and public openness regarding the proceedings, following earlier restrictions that had limited coverage to the state-run broadcaster.

While journalists have since been allowed to freely cover the last two sessions, they have been repeatedly cautioned to uphold professional ethics and comply with the law.

