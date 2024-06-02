Calm in Upper Nile’s Malakal after heavy deployment

Upper Nile State police commissioner said on Sunday calm has returned to Malakal town following a heavy deployment of security forces to end three days of inter-communal tension and violence.

Major General Chol Atem said the violence, which first started in Fashoda County before escalating to Malakal, has claimed ten lives.

General Atem also said the conflict left several others wounded and forced hundreds of civilians to flee their homes and hide on the banks of the Nile.

The police official, however, said calm has been restored after security reinforcement was called from different parts of the state.

In an interview with Eye Radio, General Atem said markets have reopened and people are going about their businesses without fear.

“Calm has returned, and people have returned to normal life. The market and all shops are open, and business are operating,” he stated.

“This is as a result of the deployment of more security forces throughout the city. We have brought more forces from the north of the state, from Paloch area, including forces affiliated with National Security.”

On Friday, the UN Mission in South Sudan said it was deeply concerned about the outbreak of violence in Malakal, adding that there was a heightened tension among communities.

Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, warned that such violence can cause lasting harm to communities and also prevents the UN from continuing its protection and peacebuilding work.

UNMISS urged relevant authorities to maintain stability, while calling on fighting parties to show restraint and use dialogue to resolve outstanding issues peacefully.

