24th November 2024
CAF U-17 AFCON CECAFA qualifiers draw set for November 28

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan qualifies for U-17 AFCON 2023 – SSFA- South Sudan Football Association

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) CECAFA qualifiers is set to take place on November 28, 2024, in Kampala, Uganda.

According to the CECAFA Competitions Director, the nine teams have registered for the tournament, set to run from December 14-29, 2024, in Kampala. Teams must confirm their participation before the draw.

The confirmed teams include Uganda (hosts) South Sudan, Burundi Ethiopia Kenya Rwanda Somalia Sudan Tanzania

In the 2022 CECAFA qualifiers held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Somalia emerged victorious, defeating South Sudan 3-1 in the final.

The Competition Director Yusuf Mossi confirmed the arrangements and expressed optimism for a competitive tournament.

This year’s qualifiers are anticipated to showcase the region’s growing talent and further its success on the continental stage.

The teams are expected to arrive in Uganda by December 9th to carry out the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests.

On Friday, November 22, the South Sudan Football Association appointed Nasir Yusuf as Head Coach, with John Alier as Assistant Coach and John Garang as Fitness Coach.

SSFA says the U17 team will begin their training session this weekend for upcoming tournaments.

However, in another development,t the organizing committee is finalizing kick-off dates for the U20 and U17 tournaments for boys and girls. Official dates will be announced shortly.

The board approved the competition draw and kick-off date, set for November 29, 2024.

24th November 2024

