3rd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Cabinet passes SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Cabinet passes SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 13 hours ago

Jacob Maiju Korok, Deputy Minister of Information addressing the media after a Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote)

The national cabinet has passed a 4.2 trillion South Sudan Pounds fiscal year 2024-2025 budget – a month after a first draft was rejected and a former finance minister was directed to make some amendments.

New Finance Minister Dr. Marial Dongrin presented the financial year budget which prioritizes salary payment, peace implementation and agriculture, on Friday as the country endures catastrophic inflation.

The revised financial estimate is almost double the amount in the rejected draft of 2.4 trillion pounds – presented by former finance minister Awow Daniel Chuang.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Maiju Korok said the fiscal year budget that is yet to pass through the parliament, aims at accelerating economic recovery through improving livelihood sustaining peace and investment in critical social services and agriculture.

He said the projected fiscal deficit is SSP1.9 trillion, which is almost half of the annual national revenue estimated at SSP2.3 trillion.

“To reduce this deficit, the government will resume the Dar Blend exports, undertake exchange rates realignment, grants and borrowing, expenditure rationalization, cut down on capital expenditure and cut foreign travels,” Korok said, addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The government has been struggling to meets its expenditures since the last financial year budget, after a severe inflation weakened the national currency as a result of a major breakdown in pipeline transporting 60 percent of the crude oil to Port Sudan in February 2024.

The situation has left civil servants unpaid for about 10 months while triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and leaving families struggling to feed themselves.

On July 5, Korok disclosed that the financing and expenditures of the budget depend on three scenarios; when oil production is fully operational, and when there is partial flow of oil and non-oil revenue as the main source of revenue, and when there is no oil revenue.

In scenario three, the official said the government could be forced to rely on non-oil revenues and grants and loans, while adopting austerity measures for it to operate to bare minimum.

He said the cabinet suggested the second scenario, in which there must be tremendous cut in expenditure and the government will only pay salaries, wages and minimal expenditures.

 

Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba 2

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published July 29, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 3

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 4

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem 5

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem

Published July 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One killed in drive-by shooting in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Uganda confirms two Mpox cases

Published 7 hours ago

US rapper Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset

Published 8 hours ago

Nesitu solar power contractor sues govt over $30 million arrears: Korok

Published 8 hours ago

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

One killed in drive-by shooting in Juba

Read more...
Share