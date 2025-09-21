Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

MALAKAL, Upper Nile (Eye Radio) —Nearly 50 people were killed and over 140 wounded during clashes between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces in the border town of Burebiey in Nasir County, according to Upper Nile State Governor James Koang.

The governor said the situation has returned to normal following the fighting.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday, September 21, from Malakal, Governor Koang said the violence erupted yesterday at around 11 a.m. in the Burebeiy area along the South Sudan–Ethiopia border.

He explained that SPLA-IO forces attacked an SSPDF base, prompting government troops to respond in self-defence.

Governor Koang reported that the attackers were immediately repulsed. He stated that 48 people were killed and 148 others wounded on the side of the attackers, while four SSPDF soldiers sustained injuries.

“The fighting that occurred yesterday in the Burebiey area, our border with Ethiopia… in the morning, around 11 a.m., the IO attacked our forces in the Burebiey area, and then they were repelled,” Koang said.

“And now the situation is normal. The report we received is that more than 48 from the IO and the White Army were killed, and more than 148 were wounded. But on the SSPDF side, no deaths; they sustained only four injuries.”

The governor also called on the people of the area to remain calm and urged the IO and the White Army to stop attacking SSPDF positions.

“The message that I can give to my people is to remain calm, and also those who are accused of attacking the SSPDF and the people of Upper Nile State, to cease, to come for peace,” he said.

“We are for peace, and if anyone wants to talk to us, we are available. So please, let them stop attacking the SSPDF position. This is the message that I can give them.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



El Merriekh Bentiu coach apologizes to fans after home defeat Previous Post