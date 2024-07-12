Budget limitation forces NCA to slash workers recruitment

The National Communication Authority (NCA) said it will only recruit 40 out of the 80 candidates who passed the recent interview due to budget restrictions.

This came on Thursday 11 July 2024 as the board directors passed NCA’s 2024 – 2025 budget.

In October 2023, NCA tasked private firm Bridge Employment Solutions to administer a written Interview to over 3,000 candidates expected to fill 87 positions at the National Communication Authority.

3,625 were shortlisted for the vacant positions and out of the candidates, 225 made it to the second screening.

The vacant positions were Information Technology Officers, Customs Clearance, Facilities Officers, State Coordinators, Finance Analysts, Postal Services Regulatory Officers and Planning Resources Officers.

Others are Traffic Analysts Services Officers, Numbering and Planning Officers, and Value Added Officers, among others.

The Chairperson of NCA Board of Directors Prof. John Akech said decision was reached because of the budget restrictions.

“In that meeting also a number of 40 new recruits will be observed. We have interviewed last year and about 88 were shortlisted and because of budget restrictions about 40 will be recruited.”

Professor Akech promised that those left out will be recruited with time.

South Sudan is yet to present its annual budget a month after East African partners; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi presented their own – observing an existing tradition enshrined in the regional treaty.

The national cabinet, on July 6, rejected a draft 2.4 trillion South Sudan pounds fiscal year 2024-2025 budget which was presented by former Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang, and asked him to make some amendments.

Mr. Awow was supposed to amend the budget and incorporate some inputs and priorities but he has since been sacked and replaced.

