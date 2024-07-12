12th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Budget limitation forces NCA to slash workers recruitment

Budget limitation forces NCA to slash workers recruitment

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Hundreds of people attended NCA jobs interview at Freedom Hall in Juba. November 2023. (-)

The National Communication Authority (NCA) said it will only recruit 40 out of the 80 candidates who passed the recent interview due to budget restrictions.

This came on Thursday 11 July 2024 as the board directors passed NCA’s 2024 – 2025 budget.

In October 2023, NCA tasked private firm Bridge Employment Solutions to administer a written Interview to over 3,000 candidates expected to fill 87 positions at the National Communication Authority.

3,625 were shortlisted for the vacant positions and out of the candidates, 225 made it to the second screening.

The vacant positions were Information Technology Officers, Customs Clearance, Facilities Officers, State Coordinators, Finance Analysts, Postal Services Regulatory Officers and Planning Resources Officers.

Others are Traffic Analysts Services Officers, Numbering and Planning Officers, and Value Added Officers, among others.

The Chairperson of NCA Board of Directors Prof. John Akech said decision was reached because of the budget restrictions.

“In that meeting also a number of 40 new recruits will be observed. We have interviewed last year and about 88 were shortlisted and because of budget restrictions about 40 will be recruited.”

Professor Akech promised that those left out will be recruited with time.

South Sudan is yet to present its annual budget a month after East African partners; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi presented their own – observing an existing tradition enshrined in the regional treaty.

The national cabinet, on July 6, rejected a draft 2.4 trillion South Sudan pounds fiscal year 2024-2025 budget which was presented by former Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang, and asked him to make some amendments.

Mr. Awow was supposed to amend the budget and incorporate some inputs and priorities but he has since been sacked and replaced.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 1

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 2

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date 3

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance 4

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 5

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Budget limitation forces NCA to slash workers recruitment

Published 1 hour ago

Judiciary kicks off training of judges on election-related disputes

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan lawmakers trained on National Land Policy

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published 2 hours ago

Al Watan Arabic daily resumes publication after nine-month shutdown

Published 3 hours ago

Dr Ting urges govt to strengthen Statistics Bureau for better planning

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!