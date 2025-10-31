31st October 2025

Bright Stars U-17 undergo age tests ahead of AFCON qualifiers draw

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

South Sudan's U-17 team, the Young Bright Stars, preparing for the CECAFA AFCON Qualifiers. (Photo courtesy of the SSFF)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has confirmed that the national U-17 team, the Young Bright Stars, is undergoing mandatory MRI age verification tests.

This step ensures full compliance with CAF competition regulations ahead of the forthcoming CECAFA U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

The tests are a core part of the federation’s ongoing fair play initiative as the team intensifies preparations for the regional tournament.

The official group draw for the tournament is scheduled for Friday, October 31st, in Kampala, Uganda, at the FUFA TV Studios.

According to CECAFA Interim Executive Director Jean Sseninde, ten nations will participate in the draw: Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Kenya, and Djibouti.

The competition itself will be hosted in Ethiopia from November 15th to December 2nd, utilizing the Abebe Bikila and Dire Dawa stadiums.

Defending champions Uganda and hosts Ethiopia will be seeded as top teams across the two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

South Sudan, which narrowly missed out on the last AFCON finals after finishing fourth in the CECAFA qualifiers, is aiming for a stronger comeback this year.

The SSFF is working closely with the technical and medical teams to ensure the players are physically and mentally prepared for the challenge.

Officials emphasize that the federation’s strong focus on player verification and discipline underscores its growing commitment to professionalism and integrity in youth football.

