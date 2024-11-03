3rd November 2024
Bright Stars hold Kenyan counterparts to a draw in CHAN Qualifiers

South Sudan has advanced to the second round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after a 1-1 draw with Kenya at Mandela Stadium in Uganda.

Having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg, South Sudan won the overall tie and will now face Rwanda in the next round, as Rwanda defeated Djibouti 3-0.

The game saw Kenya take an early lead in the seventh minute after a defensive miscue by South Sudan, which allowed the ball to bounce into their net.

This renewed hope for Kenya, who had already qualified as one of the CHAN organizers. However, South Sudan’s Bright Stars quickly responded, applying pressure and creating chances.

Near the end of the first half, Ezbon capitalized on a defensive error by Kenya, equalizing in the 43rd minute with a well-timed strike off a poorly managed clearance from a set piece.

The second half featured intense play from both sides, with Kenya seeking the lead. South Sudan’s defense held firm, and their goalkeeper Juma Genaro made a crucial save early in the second half to keep Kenya at bay.

Strategic substitutions were made by both teams to bolster their midfield, but neither side could break the deadlock.

With this result, South Sudan continues their impressive CHAN qualifying campaign and will look forward to their clash with Rwanda in the second round in December the first leg will be in Juba Studium.

 

