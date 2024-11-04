Over 1,000 youth earn essential skills from USAID’s six-month course

4th November 2024
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Graduates from USAID's youth empowerment training in different parts of South Sudan. (Photo: USAID/Courtesy).

More than 1,000 young people graduated in October with literacy and business skills after undergoing a six-month training facilitated by the U.S. development agency’s Youth Empowerment Activity in different parts of the country.

The youth empowerment program was launched in March 2023 by the USAID to equip South Sudan youth with knowledge and skills to help them lead healthy, engaged, and productive lives.

Since 2011, the agency has provided more than 328 million dollars to help millions of South Sudanese youth learn foundational literacy and numeracy skills, gain employment, make safe health choices, and promote peace.

In the latest batch of training, the youth aged between 15-29 years graduated on October 31, 2024 in Jur River and Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Akobo in Jonglei State and Budi in Eastern Equatoria State.

“We congratulate more than 1,000 South Sudanese youths aged 15-29 who graduated on October 31 after completing more than six months of USAID’s Youth Empowerment training in Jur River, Wau, Akobo, and Budi Counties,” USAID said in a statement on social media.

“They learned foundational literacy and entrepreneurial skills. Now they can read, write, and have the basic skills to start a business.”

According to Education Development Center (EDC), the activity’s technical lead, which is a nonprofit organization advancing lasting solutions to improve education, promote health, and expand economic opportunity, the basic literacy training has improved access to knowledge and skills among young people aged between 15 and 29.

Young people in South Sudan, make up an estimated 72% of the population, but face numerous challenges that limit their access to education and livelihoods opportunities.

The US government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving assistance through its development agency – USAID. It provides support in the areas of nutrition, emergency water and sanitation interventions, healthcare, and education among others.

