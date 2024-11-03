CES deputy governor warns JCC against privatization of garbage trucks

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria Paulino Lukudu has warned the Juba City Council against privatizing the 21 machinery for garbage collection donated by the Japanese government, adding that the grant is government property.

On Friday, Japan handed over 21 heavy duty vehicles including garbage trucks to the JCC, to help authorities in addressing the menace of solid waste pollution and ensuring cleanliness in the city.

The fleet of 15 compactors, four lorries, and two empty container carriers were handed over in a ceremony held under the theme “Grant Aid Vehicles for a Clean and Smart Juba City, according to a statement on JCC’s Facebook page.

Japanese Ambassador Toshio Odagiri said the grant reflects his country’s commitment to support South Sudan’s environmental efforts, and encourages the municipal authorities to maximize the vehicles’ impact.

Deputy Governor Lukudu emphasized that the vehicles are state government property and should be used solely for public service.

“I want to warn individuals in the Juba City Council not to privatize any single vehicle among this car,” he said.

“These vehicles are property of the central Equatoria state and Juba City Council and it will remain the property of the government we don’t want to encourage what we have seen before.”

Lukudu further encouraged Japan consider extending similar support to Juba County and invited Ambassador Toshio to facilitate a study visit to Tokyo for Juba city officials to learn about advanced city management.

On his part, Juba City Mayor John Swaka praised Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japanese government for their 14-year partnership, promising to uphold the mission of a cleaner and smarter Juba.

Meanwhile, CES Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, Lily Kapuki Paul Jurkin, raised concerns about the need for a recycling plant in Central Equatoria to manage waste more effectively and address recycling challenges in the state.

Through its international development agency JICA, Japan has initiated significant development programs including the building of four bridges in Juba and constructing a water treatment plant, among others.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Official warns of inadequate services to people with HIV in South Sudan Previous Post