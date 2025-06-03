3rd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   BoSS pledges to tackle liquidity shortage amid withdrawal concerns

BoSS pledges to tackle liquidity shortage amid withdrawal concerns

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudan Cash Transfer

The Bank of South Sudan has vowed to address the ongoing liquidity shortage affecting banks “once and for all.”

The financial regulator says it has a clear strategy aimed at bringing back the large amounts of cash circulating outside the formal banking system.

In recent weeks, many South Sudanese have reported difficulties withdrawing large sums of cash, citing a shortage of liquidity at banks. Dr. Addis Ababa Otho, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, acknowledged the problem, attributing it to the significant volume of cash held outside the banking system.

“The cash in circulation that is outside the banking system is huge. What we do now as a central bank is to ensure that we bring back all this cash into the banking system,” Dr. Otho said on Tuesday during a meeting involving the Ministry of Finance,  accounting officers, and the Central Bank.

While he did not detail the strategy, he said the a need for collaboration with commercial banks and other financial institutions to ensure a coordinated approach.

Dr. Otho expressed confidence that once the strategy is implemented, liquidity challenges will be resolved permanently. “We have a vision that will address this issue of liquidity, and we will address it once and for all,” he said.

The Bank of South Sudan and commercial banks have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the financial sector.

Earlier this year, the central bank launched a National Instant Payment system to facilitate faster transactions among individuals, businesses, and government institutions.

Additionally, the Financial Intelligence Unit, part of the National Security Service’s Internal Bureau, recently issued a directive warning individuals against holding large amounts of cash outside the banking system, threatening punitive measures for violators.

However, some experts remain skeptical. Economist Ahmed Morgan, who lectures at the University of Juba, told Eye Radio that public mistrust of the financial system and ongoing political instability may hinder efforts to resolve liquidity issues.

He also pointed to declining economic activity and low commercial bank investment as obstacles to effective monetary regulation.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 2

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 3

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 4

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 5

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP calls for increased education budget to reduce overcrowding in schools

Published 3 hours ago

“Without regional support, arms embargo will not hold water.” – Yakani

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees flee Uganda after UPDF operation – sources

Published 3 hours ago

BoSS pledges to tackle liquidity shortage amid withdrawal concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Govt pushes for bank accounts to streamline salaries

Published 4 hours ago

Four killed in Piji clashes btw SSPDF and SPLA-IO

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.