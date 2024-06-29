Gatluak to submit peace deal report to Kiir on Monday

Parties to the 2018 peace agreement are expected to submit a report on the deal status and the fate of the transitional period on Monday to President Salva Kiir, after which he will summon a presidency meeting to decide the way forward.

The High-level Standing Committee are currently reviewing the progress and challenges facing the peace implementation and preparations for the December elections.

The committee comprising representatives from the SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA and other parties will recommend a way forward amid the uncertainty surrounding conclusion of the transitional period.

Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the committee, led by the head of Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak, is finalizing the review which was announced in April.

Speaking to state-owned television SSBC, Dr. Lomuro said after the document is submitted, President Kiir will then call a meeting of the presidency to decide the country’s political future.

“We have now looked at the number of activities, articles, and sub articles that have been completed, ones that are in progress and the ones that are pending,” Lomuro said.

“So we have agreed that on Monday, we will clean up the document and meet in the afternoon so that all parties will finalize the discussion and provide a way forward.”

“I hope that by Monday, we will sign the full document and present it to the president in order for him to call a meeting of the presidency.”

On his part, NTC chairperson Tut Gatluak said the committee is reviewing the status of peace implementation and the economic situation.

“All parties have agreed on what has been accomplished, the issues that are being implemented, and the pending issues. We will review all issues related to peace, stability, and the economy.”

“We will clear the issues and transfer them to the presidency to find out what has been accomplished in reviewing the peace agreement.”

In August 2022, the peace parties announced the extension of the transitional government’s legitimacy for another two years, and pushed elections to December 2024.

However, many critical provisions in the peace deal remain either unimplemented or in progress including the security arrangement, constitution-making, transitional justice and electoral preparations.

